A $179 million proposed budget for the city of Joplin's next fiscal year is a $29 million increase in expenditures that will involve spending on capital projects largely funded by state and federal grants.
Major points about the 2024 proposed budget were outlined by City Manager Nick Edwards this week at a City Council work session. He said the financial plan represents a balanced budget because projected revenue is $185 million, $6 million above expected expenses.
A budget hearing will be held at the next regular meeting of the City Council on Monday.
Then, in September, city officials will go through the financial plan by department to identify major projects and spending changes, Edwards said.
The budget, he said, "does a lot of things. It is a guiding document for us. It's a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and communication device."
The benefit of the annual process is it provides time to review what has been accomplished and the events of the year.
"Last year was a record year for us in terms of sales tax, so we want to make sure what we are planning for in future years is sustainable," Edwards said. Growth in the sales tax has been attributed to the effects of inflation on consumer prices, city officials have said.
"(The) use tax is continuing to show itself as a critical new addition to the city and what it's able to fund," Edwards said. In its first year of collection, the use tax produced more than $3.7 million and is designated to fund 15 new jobs for the city — seven positions for the planning, development and neighborhoods department; two park rangers for the parks department; three future jobs in city communications; and three posts in the police department. It is expected to bring in nearly $4.9 million in 2024.
Grants will drive increases in revenue and spending in fiscal year 2024.
The main source of grant revenue increases is the American Rescue Plan Act. The city so far has been approved through that program to receive $33.8 million toward $67.8 million in city project costs. The grant funds are paid on a reimbursement basis as the city submits its expenses to the federal government for those projects.
That work will include neighborhood improvements and home rehabilitation programs, fire equipment, East Town stormwater system repairs, the widening of Zora Street and the future Missouri Southern State University Health Science Innovation Center.
As a result of ARPA funds and the planned replacement of three firetrucks, "the proposed budget will have one of the largest years of capital projects," Edwards said. Capital project costs will amount to 37% more than this year.
An increase in revenue of about $58 million over the current budget year is expected to come from increased sales taxes and the use tax as well as the ARPA grants.
Councilman Mark Farnham asked if the city has a full-time grant writer or had one previously.
The city manager said he is thankful the council agreed to retain Guidehouse grant consultants for another year. That firm has worked with city administrators to produce the ARPA and state grants obtained in the past year. There has been a discussion about Guidehouse going after other grants once a new one-year contract is in place.
Council member Kate Spencer said she saw in past budget figures that the reserves for the general fund during the 2016-17 year declined.
Finance director Leslie Haase said that in 2015 and 2016 the city was outspending revenue, and the council and a former city manager made a decision in 2016-17 to cut jobs by 15 positions to correct overspending.
A number of those positions in the city's planning and neighborhoods divisions and at the police department have now been brought back among the 15 positions supported by the new use tax funding.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
