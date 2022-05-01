NEOSHO, Mo. — In advance of construction to begin in 2023, the city of Neosho will hold a hearing on a roundabout planned for one of the city's busiest interchanges.
The roundabout is planned for the east side of the interchange at Interstate 49 and Missouri Highway 86, at the intersection of 86 and Hammer Road. The hearing, set for 5 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Neosho Civic Center, will introduce people to the design plans, why it is needed and the closures and detours necessary during construction.
"There are obviously some major traffic concerns and safety concerns out there," City Manager David Kennedy said. "That's why we have been pounding at this, trying to get it done for years."
Construction of the roundabout is planned for the spring of 2023, according to an announcement from the city. Closures and detours of Hammer Road will be needed throughout construction, which is expected to last about nine months. While nearby property owners will have access to their properties, through traffic will need to follow one of these two detours:
• North of 86, drivers will need to take Hammer Road to Kentucky Road, then to Missouri Highway 175 (Gateway Drive).
• South of 86, drivers will need to take Hammer Road to Mulberry Road, then to Kodiak Road.
The estimated $2.3 million project is being split with the Missouri Department of Transportation in a 50-50 cost share. Kennedy said preliminary plans, by engineering firm Allgeier, Martin and Associates, have been approved by the state department. The next phase for the city involves obtaining rights of way and planning for utility relocations.
Commercial development in that area in 2015 has led to the need for traffic mitigation. In 2019, the city studied options and determined that a roundabout was the best solution for the area — it would greatly reduce serious crashes and would be eligible for cost-sharing with MoDOT.
Roundabouts have been favored by MoDOT because of their ability to reduce crashes. Several intersections in Joplin, Carthage and Webb City have been upgraded with roundabouts over the last decade.
Intersections with a signal can have 20 "conflict points, or spots where vehicles could collide," according to department reports — roundabouts reduce that number to eight. And because the roundabouts call for slower speeds and calmer traffic, the number of crashes and their severity drop.
The roundabout also meshes better with a planned traffic light farther east, at Gateway Drive and 86, Kennedy said. Work on that intersection has already begun — the two projects were originally paired, but the city took on the entire cost of that project in order to see it completed more quickly.
"Throughout this process, things were taking a considerable amount of time," Kennedy said, referring to grant applications and meeting state requirements. "Because we knew the roundabout would take a lot of time as we dealt with engineering and funding, we pulled the traffic signal out. That part will be almost complete prior to the start of the roundabout."
The Gateway-86 intersection, located almost a mile eastward, is not as complicated as the Hammer-86 intersection — Gateway ends its southbound direction at 86, making it a three-way intersection.
