For local artist Eric Haun, the HeartJoplin murals popping up around town are just the start of a movement for love and public art.
“Joplin is full of potential,” Haun said. “Joplin has lots of blank spaces that can be filled with something magical and beautiful.”
The distinctive 5-foot-by-5-foot murals are featured in a new exhibit at the Downtown Gallery, located on the north wall of the intersection of Sixth and Main streets.
Paul Whitehill, project coordinator for the Downtown Gallery, said he was proud to showcase the HeartJoplin murals.
“It’s hard to drive around town without seeing one here or there,” Whitehill said. “The artwork is a visual representation of the unity and pride Joplin residents share.”
For the exhibit, Drew Kimble, of 12EightyOne Photography, took photos of the murals. The photos also contain each mural’s address. The panels include a QR code with a link to Google Maps locations. Whitehill said the exhibit should be up for the rest of the summer.
The HeartJoplin murals feature hearts with the word “Joplin” printed inside. Murals are done in different colors like Pride colors, breast cancer awareness colors and Missouri Southern State University colors. Haun often adapts the heart shapes to include things like utensils for a restaurant or a sprouting leaf at a greenhouse.
“It’s fun because it’s personalized, but it’s still spreading love,” Haun said. “You’re creating something that hopefully will outlive me. There’s some paintings on buildings that are there for 100 years.”
Haun has been working on the murals since 2021. He painted his first mural at Seventh and Main, a rainbow script of Joplin with a heart outline.
Haun said he knew public art should say something, whether the message is kindness or “pick up your trash.” As he sketched ideas, the word Joplin inside of a heart came together. He figured it was a design he could personalize with different shapes and colors.
For years, Haun did paintings that were shown in art galleries around the area. It was nice to create oil paintings, but they had a limited audience in who would see it hanging on the wall, he said.
“Now, I’m doing art on a busy road where hundreds of people drive by every single day,” Haun said. “You can get the message out further, and it seems like it can last longer. The older you get, the more you want to create something that lasts.”
Early Wednesday night, Haun finished the 22nd HeartJoplin mural on the east wall of Crabby’s restaurant. Standing on a ladder, just a couple of feet away from a busy Seventh Street, Haun put the finishing touches on a red Joplin heart with crab claws and legs extending onto the beach of the beige wall.
Haun feels public art can make a difference. In the future, maybe some kid will look up from the back seat of their car, see a heart and think of how the murals have been around for their whole life, he said.
“Maybe they’ll say, ‘Joplin is loving and caring and uniting. That’s where I’m from, and that’s what I am.’ Hopefully public art can seep into them and help them spread love,” Haun said.
Whitehill said the Downtown Gallery is a unique space for featuring this public art because it’s interchangeable and flexible. The goal is to feature artists, both local and international, and use the space as a platform to promote their art.
“Not everybody gets out of the car and goes to a gallery,” Whitehill said. “Having this gallery out in the open, it really contributes to the amount of people who interact with it.”
In Joplin, Haun believes people are receptive to public art. But there might not be a clear path forward for it.
Haun encourages local artists to follow his path. Artists should start conversations with local business owners about making public art on their property. He said during the HeartJoplin project, he has found that people are receptive. They want to make the town the best it can be. With the growing downtown and new Cornell Center, Joplin has a lot to show off.
“The people of Joplin get it,” Haun said. “They know we have something great. We just have to figure out how to show it off. Joplin is starting to do that, and I think it’s representing itself well on many, many levels.”
