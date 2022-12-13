The Heartland Concert Band will present its annual Christmas concert at 1 p.m. Saturday at Northpark Mall in Joplin.
Song selections will include "Sleigh Ride," by Leroy Anderson; "A Charlie Brown Christmas," arranged by Carl Strommen; "Greensleeves," as recorded by Mannheim Steamroller; "Dance of the Slippery Slide Trombones," by David Shaffer; and "White Christmas," by Irving Berlin and arranged by John Edmondson.
Admission is free and open to the public.
