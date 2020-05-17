The Springfield Regional Arts Council announced Friday that 10 organizations will receive a combined $37,000 in grant funding from the Arts Relief and Recovery Grant Program.
The program, which reflects a grant-making shift prompted by the pandemic, is funded by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks’ COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund and the Musgrave Foundation.
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks and the Musgrave Foundation typically provide funding for the Springfield Regional Arts Council to issue grants to their agencies for events and projects. The council works with art organizations across 27 counties in Southwest Missouri.
“Considering the times we find ourselves in, many of those agencies have been forced to cancel their events, performances and practices, which typically make up the bulk of their revenue for the year,” said Aaron Scott, director of communication and marketing at the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. “So rather than funding specific projects and events that can’t occur right now, that grant-making is primarily going toward operational support for those agencies.”
The Springfield Regional Arts Council issued grants of $5,000 to Downtown Springfield Community Cinema/Moxie Cinema, Springfield Ballet, Springfield Contemporary Theatre, Springfield Little Theatre, Springfield Regional Opera and Springfield Symphony Orchestra. A $3,000 grant was issued to Sculpture Walk Springfield, while Plotline Film & Media Education received $2,500, Heartland Opera Theatre of Joplin received $1,000 and Queen City Rock Camp in Springfield received $500.
The grant recipients were selected by a committee made up of Sally Baird, Dr. Gloria Galanes, Caitlin Golike and Dr. Tom Russo.
“The arts are critical to our quality of life in good times and bad, and never more than now,” Baird said. “SRAC, with the support of the CFO and the Musgrave Foundation, is pleased to have the opportunity to strengthen our community arts groups through the awarding of these grants.”
The Springfield Regional Arts Council is the largest outreach of its kind in Missouri and is supported financially by the Missouri Arts Council, the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, its members and donors.
