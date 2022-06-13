The National Weather Service station in Springfield has issued a heat advisory for the Four-State region until 8 p.m. today.
Hot temperatures, with heat index values up to 109 degrees, and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check on neighbors and relatives. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
The weather service urges people who work or spend time outside to take extra precautions. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
