The National Weather Service station in Springfield has issued a heat advisory for Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas to be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Heat index values of 105 to 110 are expected, the weather service said. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, heat index values up to 110 degrees will be possible again Thursday, the weather service said. Meanwhile, thunderstorm chances will increase from Wednesday into Friday, with the potential for strong to severe storms, according to the long-range forecast.
To stay safe during extreme heat, the National Weather Service recommends:
• Reducing, eliminating or rescheduling strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day. Those particularly vulnerable to heat such as children, infants, older adults (especially those who have preexisting diseases, take certain medications or live alone), those with chronic medical conditions and pregnant women should stay in the coolest available place.
• Wearing lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight.
• Eating light, cool, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads. If you pack food, put it in a cooler or carry an ice pack. Don’t leave it sitting in the sun.
• Drinking plenty of water that is not very cold, or drinking nonalcoholic and decaffeinated fluids, even if you don’t feel thirsty.
• Using air conditioners or spending time in air-conditioned locations such as malls and libraries. If you are at home, use portable electric fans to exhaust hot air from rooms or draw in cooler air. Do not direct the flow of portable electric fans toward yourself when room temperature is higher than 90 degrees.
• Taking a cool bath or shower.
• Checking on older, sick or frail people who may need help responding to the heat, and never leaving children or pets in parked vehicles.
Watch for the following heat-related illnesses, provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
• Heat cramps. Symptoms: painful muscle cramps and spasms, usually in legs and abdomen, and heavy sweating. First aid: Apply firm pressure on cramping muscles or gently massage to relieve spasm. Give sips of water unless the person complains of nausea, then stop giving water. Seek immediate medical attention if cramps last longer than one hour.
• Heat exhaustion. Symptoms: heavy sweating; weakness or tiredness; cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; muscle cramps; dizziness; nausea or vomiting; headache; or fainting. First aid: Move person to a cooler environment, preferably an air-conditioned room. Loosen clothing. Apply cool, wet cloths or have person sit in a cool bath. Offer sips of water. Seek immediate medical attention if the person vomits or if symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour.
• Heat stroke. Symptoms: throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103 degrees, hot and dry skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness. First aid: Call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately. Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency; delay can be fatal. Do not give fluids.
