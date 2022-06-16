A heat advisory has been issued for the Four-State region until 8 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield.
Hot temperatures and high humidity, leading to heat index values up to 105 degrees, may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
