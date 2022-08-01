Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas are under a heat advisory from 1 p.m. today through 8 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service station in Springfield said.
Heat index values of 100 to 105 are expected Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Heat index values of 102 to 108 are expected on Wednesday afternoon, according to the latest forecasts.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
