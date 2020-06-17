Joplin’s experiences with building destruction in the 2011 tornado and the Connor Hotel today still bring firefighters and rescuers to town for training and skill refreshers on how to deal with structural collapse.
Nineteen firefighters from three departments are honing those skills this week at a technical class on structural collapse being held at the Public Safety Training Center at 5102 Swede Lane.
Members of special response teams from the Joplin Fire Department, Redings Mill Fire Protection District and the Western Taney County Fire Protection District are taking part.
“We did wood shoring yesterday,” said Capt. Gabe Sanders of the Joplin department. “Today doing concrete moving,” along with locating people trapped in various collapse scenarios.
Another technique is learning how to safely cut metal and cables that are under a great deal of tension and could be deadly if the tension is not released slowly by cutting strands instead of all at once, explained Mark Cannon, the training chief at the Joplin department.
Participants also were working with a crane to learn to give hand signals to a crane operator in case large, heavy items such as concrete slabs must be moved for a rescue.
But the course is not only about the skills to do the tasks. “It’s all about doing it safely,” Sanders said. “The last thing we want to do is get ourselves hurt while we are trying to save somebody. Because if we get hurt, we are of no value to the person who needs to be gotten out of that situation.”
The classes are led by the Missouri Fire Rescue Training Institute, part of the University of Missouri.
Kerry Hammann, of St. Louis, an instructor from the training institute, said the firefighters had already had 40 hours of skill training earlier this year, and this is another 40 hours of hands-on collapse-rescue techniques.
“That is one reason Joplin has developed this facility, so at least once a month or more we can do different drills like cutting through pipes,” Hammann said. “They have to keep up the skills just like they do firefighter ropes and confined space rescues.”
Cannon said the firefighters also can try their own ideas on how to solve a crisis situation.
“That’s what a lot of this class is about, is taking ideas the guys come up with, asking questions, tossing ideas back and forth, and then testing those ideas to see if they work, because this isn’t an exact science,” Cannon said. Some of what is taught is best practices, “but some practices are found in training.”
One of those on Wednesday was solving how to move a large slab of concrete over two other large slabs to inspect a site.
The men used common tools firefighters would have on hand or could easily obtain such as wood and pry bars in a lever-and-fulcrum fashion to move the concrete.
Cannon said the firefighters will be tested Friday for proficiency in the skills they have learned.
Joplin’s fire chief, Jim Furgerson, obtained a Homeland Security grant to pay for the course, which cost about $22,000 to pay instructors and provide the tools and supplies needed to do the exercises. There were donations from local businesses too, including Ozark Crane, CNC Recycling and KM Metals.
The city of Joplin’s Public Works Department provided three workers and equipment to place the concrete and other obstacles for the different courses.
Capt. Jamas Justice, of the Taney County department, said both Joplin and Branson have had experiences with tornadoes, and these courses give rescuers an opportunity to be prepared to answer the call when those types of emergencies occur.
“It’s been pretty awesome to work with everybody and learn some of these heavy lift maneuvers when you can’t get heavy equipment” to get access to victims, Justice said.
Furgerson said Joplin knows the need for the training after the tornado.
“A lot of the techniques they are using here today are beneficial in incidents like that because they learn how to shore up a building so they can go in and make sure that building doesn’t fall down on them when they’re searching,” he said. The firefighters also learn how to get victims out safely so they aren’t further injured when rescuers remove them.
“These techniques allow us to go in and rescue somebody safely,” the chief said.
That happened in Joplin in 1978 when the Connor Hotel, which formerly stood at the northwest corner of Fourth and Main streets, caved in as the building was being prepared for demolition by explosives. Three construction workers were trapped under the rubble. Two died, but one was extricated alive from a pocket in the rubble on the fourth day of the rescue operations, which used some of the techniques being taught this week.
Fire Chief Chris Berndt, of the Taney County department, said that like Joplin, his department should be prepared.
“We feel like we are kind of out there on our own” in a rural area, though Springfield could respond to help, he said. “We just feel it’s very important for our people to have the knowledge to deal with that” if a structural collapse occurred.
