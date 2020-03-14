CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Farmers Market is now under new management, just in time for the upcoming season.
HERE — which stands for Healthy Eating, Regular Exercise — 4 Carthage, a $300,000 grant-funded initiative aimed at helping Carthage residents eat healthier and be more active, recently acquired management of the farmers market. The three-year grant program, which began in 2018, is funded by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and the Missouri Foundation for Health with matching funding from the Steadley Memorial Trust and the McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital Trust.
Based on the 2007 Health and Preventive Practices Survey, 32.5% of Jasper County residents are reported as overweight, with 27.8% reported as obese.
“The goal of the grant was to reduce obesity rates and redesign Carthage into a healthier city,” said Chanti Beckham, community health coordinator with HERE 4 Carthage. “We’ve been working on that through different ways over the past two years. We started out working in the schools with the Ninja Warrior Course and trying to educate the youngest members of the city.”
The Carthage Parks and Recreation Department teamed up with HERE 4 Carthage this year to help establish community gardens in Griggs Park. Beckham said the initiative’s current focus is on healthy eating and part of that is allowing the community to have access to fresh produce.
There will be more than a dozen 4-by-8-foot, raised, community-garden beds at different heights to accommodate gardeners with mobility issues. The beds can be rented by individuals or groups throughout the year.
“We’re having a light put in by Carthage Water and Electric and then the city of Carthage is going to help us with the water lines,” said Beckham. “That’s when the dirt work will be able to begin and when that happens, we’ll be able to build the beds.”
The Carthage Farmers Market was formally established in the early to mid-1980s under the Carthage Main Street program. Ray and Lana Mathis, who managed the market for over a decade, retired in December from their Carthage Hardware store on 119 E. Third St. and believed it was time for the market to change hands.
“We took it over when Carthage’s Main Street organization ceased to exist,” the Mathises told the Globe. “As volunteers, we continued to manage and operate the farmers market for the city of Carthage. We sold the hardware store, so we’re not on the Carthage square all of the time. We felt like it was time to let someone else, who was in the territory more frequently than we, take it over. It’s such a fantastic service to the community, and it’s a wonderful draw to the downtown area.”
Now that they’re retired, the Mathis’ are going to spend more time with family, operate their rental business and get more involved in the community.
New season
The new market season officially kicks off on April 4, with hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday on the north side of the Carthage square. Beckham said they’re looking forward to expanding the number of vendors and programs offered through the Carthage Farmers’ Market in the near future.
“We’re very grateful for them (the Mathises) and their efforts to keep the market going for the duration that they had,” said Beckham. “We’re excited to move forward with it and hopefully grow it, starting with more vendors. I also would like to create a market board where vendors can give input.”
Work day
HERE 4 Carthage is having a community work day to build the new community garden beds at 10 a.m. Saturday near the southeast corner of Griggs Park. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves. To stay up-to-date with current events from the program, follow the HERE 4 Carthage Facebook page.
For more information or to become a vendor, contact Chanti Beckham at here4carthage@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.