Celebrants on Wednesday — the 149th birthday of the founding of the city of Joplin — dedicated three markers that are to start a new Joplin Heritage Trail.
The trail will tell the story of Joplin’s development and is being established in observance of the city’s next significant birthday, the 150th. Activities for the sesquicentennial are being planned by the Joplin Celebrations Commission, which has implemented work on the heritage trail project.
Chad Stebbins, a member of the commission who proposed the Heritage Trail, said the 150th year is to be marked by events that will start in September and run through August 2023. The trail of 20 storyboards to be erected by 2026 is a part of that celebration.
“We wanted to tell the story of Joplin, in chronological order, with a series of markers or storyboards,” Stebbins said during the dedication ceremony held at Landreth Park, where the first three markers are located.
The first marker is about the Osage Nation, whose territory spread not only across parts of Missouri and Arkansas but into the plains of Kansas and Oklahoma. Before frontier settlers and mining speculators came here, the area served as hunting grounds for the tribe.
“The Osage were the first inhabitants of this area more than 1,000 years ago,” Stebbins said. As they moved around their territory, they drew water from Joplin Creek, which runs along what is now Landreth Avenue, as well as Shoal Creek, Turkey Creek and the Spring River.
“We believe this marker honoring the Osage Nation is the first such marker in the Joplin area,” Stebbins said, adding that there is a historical marker about Joplin at Fourth and Main streets erected by state agencies in 1953 though it does not mention the presence of the Osage.
Early settlers on Osage Land who found lead ore on or in the ground here are among the next whose stories are told on the second storyboard along the trail.
“William Tingle became the first settler farmer to engage in mining. David Campbell, a miner from eastern Missouri, met with John C. Cox, who owned property in this area around us, and advised him his property probably contained rich deposits of lead ore,” Stebbins said. Cox’s homestead and Cox Cemetery are located on a hillside above Landreth Park. Cox platted land around his and welcomed a frontier preacher, Harris G. Joplin, to stay on a plot located in the area of what is now Fourth Street, west of St. Louis Avenue, where he preached to the frontier families who had settled nearby.
Stebbins said the Methodist minister stayed about six years, never knowing that his neighbor, Cox, would name the settlement after him.
The third kiosk tells the story of two miners, Elliot Moffet and John Sergeant, who pitched a tent along Joplin Creek in the area of what is now Landreth Park and hit a big vein of lead in 1870.
“Their lucky strike proved to be the defining moment in Joplin history,” Stebbins said. “Only 2 1/2 years later, Joplin would have a population of 4,000 and be recognized by the state of Missouri as an official municipality.”
Joplin was born March 23, 1873, when the Missouri Legislature passed a bill that merged the Joplin and nearby Murphysburg communities into a single city, Stebbins said. Elliott Moffet was appointed the first mayor of the new town by Gov. Silas B. Woodson.
A fourth marker that is to be installed, “A Bird’s Eye View of Joplin in 1877,” is a few hundred yards away from the first three on Langston Hughes-Broadway in the East Town area overlooking Joplin Creek.
It contains a map that was commissioned about four years after the two townships merged. It shows the locations during that time of the city’s early public schools, churches, mining furnaces and smelters, as well as the Joplin Hotel, the hot spot for politicians and capitalists in the 1870s and 1880s.
But it would not be long before the hotel would be replaced by one more grand structure. It was demolished in 1906 to be replaced by the Connor Hotel.
