CARTHAGE, Mo. — Anita Jones had two children in school and another too young for school when she decided to get a part-time job to make ends meet at her home.
Forty years later, Jones still has that job — and a lifetime of memories to go with it.
The city of Carthage and the Carthage School District honored Jones recently for the 40 years of service as a crossing guard in Carthage. The Carthage City Council honored Jones with a proclamation presented to her at the regular council meeting on Tuesday. The school district and police department had presented her own personal stop sign and honored her at Macon and Regan streets, the crossing near Columbian Elementary School where she works.
“I believe crossing guards are the hidden heroes in a school district,” Carthage Superintendent Mark Baker said. “They play an essential safety role for students, staff and community members. Kids will remember their crossing guards.”
Just a job
Jones said becoming a crossing guard was just a way to earn money while caring for three young children when she started out.
“It’s made us a living. I’m not getting rich by any means, but I have done it for so long it doesn’t seem right to quit,” Jones said. “At the time when I started I had three children, two in Columbian School and one not school age yet, and I had to have a job where I could call in or call out because of sickness or whatever, and so that’s when I started. It’s not an easy job but it’s not a real hard job, and for years I’ve not had anybody hit.”
Jones said she worked the busy intersection of Centennial and Garrison avenues for 28 years before the city started moving her to different intersections.
She’s worked at Macon and Regan for the past three years.
Carthage police Chief Greg Dagnan said the city employs three crossing guards, and the school district reimburses the city for their pay. Jones has been one of those three crossing guards.
“With Anita, a few things; Everybody knows her, all the kids know her and she’s very well liked,” Dagnan said. “That’s fabulous when everyone, parents, kids, are comfortable talking to her. She’s almost like a permanent fixture where people know her by name, they know she’s going to be nice to them, they know she’s going to keep the kids safe.”
Jones said the job requires a level of attention that goes beyond just standing in the middle of the road holding a sign.
“We’ve got two crosswalks there, one that crosses Macon and one that crosses Regan, and you’ve got to be able to stand looking both ways to see where kids are being dropped,” Jones said. “It does take concentration; you’ve got to be alert.”
Memories
Jones said she enjoys watching the kids grow up and watching them open up as they grow older.
“So many of them in kindergarten and first grade will not speak to you,” Jones said. “They will look down as they come across. As they get more acquainted with the fact that you’re out here every day, they think maybe I better say something and they may go, ‘Hi.’ That’s the start, I say, ‘Hi.’ Then they go, 'Thank you,' and, 'Have a good rest of your day.'”
Jones said she’s been at the job long enough that she’s seeing some of the children she remembers helping years ago come back with their own children.
“I had one parent who stopped, and I recognized her face although I couldn’t put a name to her,” Jones said. “She said, ‘I have to prove to my daughter that you crossed me too.’ I said yes, she lived over on the hill, and her daughter’s looking at me and saying, 'Are you serious?' I said yes, I have seen several of my students with their kids in the last few years.”
One of those children she helped years ago looked on in Tuesday’s City Council meeting from his seat as a council member from the 5th Ward.
Seth Thompson said he remembers Jones helping him cross Centennial and Garrison.
"I know I lived over on Wood Avenue and walking home from junior high every day I crossed Centennial and Garrison, and I saw her," he said. "She was always the one there. Every school day for three years I saw her. It really is neat, especially when you get to be part of rewarding citizens for doing something like this. Forty years is incredible to be doing anything, especially this kind of job.”
School thank you
Bryan Shallenberger, director of special services for the Carthage School District and Columbian Elementary principal until last year, said Jones’ dedication makes her stand out.
“She shows up every day early and makes sure students get greeted and looked out for,” Shallenberger said. “Some students come to school before the door opens, and Anita is there to keep an eye for them. High-traffic streets can be dangerous and drivers are sometimes in a hurry, but Anita is there making sure the kids and their families are safe.”
Shallenberger said current Columbian Principal Lori Harter organized a celebration to honor Jones at her crossing last week.
The police department presented her with a stop sign and a plaque, and Harter presented her with proclamations from the city of Carthage and the Carthage Board of Education, while Shallenberger took over crossing guard duties so Jones could enjoy the celebration.
“Carthage students are blessed to have had Anita looking out for them the past 40 years,” Baker said. “Anita’s dedication and longevity are a testimony to her passion to the safety of our Carthage students.”
