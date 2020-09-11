Hello, Joplin Globe readers! Welcome to another Friday night, which means another night of high school football.
Tonight, Ozark is traveling to face Joplin at home, and Neosho will visit Carthage. Webb City is on the road to Republic, and Carl Junction is on its way to Branson.
Plenty of other high school football games will be played tonight as well, and our sports reporters and photographers will bring you the latest online at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's e-edition. You can also follow along and get live updates on our blog.
We'll also bring you:
- An update on Joplin's COVID-19 case numbers.
- An urgent plea from the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks for blood donations.
- A story about Oklahoma leaving it to local school districts to decide whether to notify parents and communities about COVID-19, resulting in patchy and inconsistent communication.
All this and more can be found at joplinglobe.com. Have a great weekend!
