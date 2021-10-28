Costumes

Jasmine Duncan, a senior at McDonald County High School, helps students at Anderson Elementary select Halloween costumes on Thursday. Globe | Roger Nomer

What if you're an elementary school student who shows up for the Halloween party and parade without a costume?

That's the issue that Jasmine Duncan, a senior at McDonald County High School, tried to address today, with heart-warming results.

So how did she do it? Check out reporter Kimberly Barker's story online at joplinglobe.com or in Friday's print edition.

Also be sure to watch for:

  • The latest episode of The Globepodders, our sports department's weekly podcast.
  • An update on divers at Roaring River Spring.
  • A guide to the Nov. 2 election for voters in Oronogo.

Happy rainy (again) Thursday. See you on Friday.

Tags

Trending Video

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe. Contact: eyounker AT joplinglobe DOT com.