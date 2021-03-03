Engineering Day

Julio Rosiles, a sophomore at McDonald County High School, aims his team's ping pong ball launcher during Engineering Day at Crowder College in Neosho on Wednesday. Globe | Roger Nomer

Approximately 120 students from area high schools competed today in the third annual Engineering Day at Crowder College in Neosho.

Contests included building a structure out of duct tape, constructing a ping pong ball launcher and other fun activities.

Reporter Joe Hadsall and photographer Roger Nomer were at the event, and you'll hear from several high school students and get a peek at their competitions in our coverage at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.

Here's what else we're working on:

  • Safehouse Crisis Center in Pittsburg, Kansas, is hosting its largest fundraiser online this year.
  • The new American Freight store, formerly FFO Home, on 32nd Street in Joplin will celebrate a grand reopening the weekend of March 12.
  • Missouri Southern basketball teams open MIAA tournament play.

Enjoy the springlike weather.

