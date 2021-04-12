Today in the Globe newsroom we waited for the curtain to rise on an exciting production.
It's not the musical itself — "The Drowsy Chaperone" is a fairly standard musical selection taken on regulary by theater departments across the region. What makes this showing exciting is that it looks like the first chance for Joplin High School students to present a normal production post-pandemic.
We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- The Joplin City Council meeting in a worksession tonight.
- Public input being sought as the Joplin Police Department undergoes a regular accreditation process.
- Legislators again hearing from constitutents about threats of collection of unemployment payments.
Monday is mostly done, and that can't be bad. We hope you have a wonderful evening.
