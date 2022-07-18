Heat

K.W. Hale pours it on Monday at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, ahead of what meteorologists say could be hottest day of summer. A high of 106 is forecast for Tuesday. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we prepared for more heat.

Hot and dry conditions, even by summer standards, are expected to persist throughout the week, according to meteorologists. 

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature stories about: 

  • Tonight's meeting of the Joplin City Council. 
  • A golf proposal under consideration in Webb City. 
  • Local competitors in a national barbecue contest. 

We hope you have a pleasant evening. 

