Knox Williamson, 7, takes a water break during Monday's Joplin Outlaws Youth Camp at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin. The National Weather Service is noting that daily highs and humidity this week could push indexes above 100 degrees. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we prepared for the heat. 

The Midwest is experiencing dangerously high heat and humidity this week, prompting cooling centers to be opened. And it isn't even officially summer yet. 

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Pool repair in Neosho leading to temporary closure.
  • Public comments sought for upcoming Joplin road projects. 
  • Locals celebrating Flag Day. 

