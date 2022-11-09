Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis reported Tuesday’s general election drew a large amount of voters — the third-highest voter turnout in the county’s history.
Davis said there was a 42.67% voter turnout. Registered voters in Jasper County number roughly 81,807.
“We had 34,903 voters,” he said. “It’s the third highest turnout we’ve ever had. The first is the 2020 presidential Trump-Biden election, which had about a 65% voter turnout. The second was the November 2018 election, and that was a 52.98% voter turnout. We predicted about a 40% turnout this year.”
Amendment 3, the petition to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana, passed statewide, but it was rejected by 58.96% of voters in Jasper County. Statewide, the ballot question was approved by about 53% of voters.
The new election law in Missouri requires voters to show a government-issued photo ID. Voters without identification can cast a provisional ballot, which will be counted when they return with a valid ID or if their signature is verified by election officials.
Davis said voters didn’t have an issue with the new photo ID requirement, and 99 provisional ballots were cast. He praised his staff, as well as the 220 poll workers and bipartisan teams, who were the boots on the ground Tuesday.
Missouri’s new election law also created no-excuse absentee voting, or early voting, where people can cast absentee ballots in person two weeks ahead of the November election without having to cite a reason why.
Other election officials in Southwest Missouri and Northeast Oklahoma also reported strong voter turnouts.
Tami Owens, Newton County clerk, said 46.84% of the county’s 42,257 total registered voters participated Tuesday. Nearly 2,000 voters cast via absentee ballots.
“Our biggest voter turnout was during the November 2020 presidential election, which was around 76%,” she said. “I think this turnout was high because of the issues on the ballot, and the no-excuse absentee voting. I do think we’ll see larger turnouts from here on out due to the new law.”
Newton County voters also voted down recreational marijuana with 12,492 “no” votes and 7,347 “yes” votes.
Verna Ferris, the secretary of the Ottawa County Election Board, said nearly 50% of voters in Northeast Oklahoma participated, which is a high turnout for a midterm election. Ottawa County has around 17,000 total registered voters.
“Usually, we have about 18% to 20% of registered voters participate in elections,” she said.
Ferris anticipates on seeing another large crowd of voters at the polls in March due to a recreational marijuana question on the ballot in Oklahoma.
“I expect a larger turnout for that,” she said.
