DIAMOND, Mo. — Officials with George Washington Carver National Monument will host several hikes Saturday for National Trails Day. All events are free and open to the public.
At 8 a.m., join a park ranger and members of the Dogwood Trailblazers Walking Club on a 3-mile boundary hike through the prairie fields and woodlands, a moderate hike of about 90 minutes. There is a 1.5-mile option available consisting mostly of tallgrass prairie. Hikers will join in a discussion about Carver’s childhood years at the site, plus a history of the restoration and maintenance of the tallgrass prairie. Participants should wear sturdy footwear and bring a water bottle, sunscreen and insect repellent.
Participate in a ranger-led tour at either 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. on the 3/4-mile Carver Trail and learn the life story of Carver. This hike takes more than an hour, and there is seating along the way. Self-guided hikes are also available and take about 30 minutes.
At 11 a.m., join a park ranger near the visitors center for a hiking safety discussion about essential items that may be needed while hiking. Learn about trail tips, trail etiquette, hiking safety and the "leave no trace" concept.
Details: 417-325-4151.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.