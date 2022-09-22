CARTHAGE, Mo. — A group in Carthage is trying to build a bond between the different cultures in the community, and there’s no better way to bond than over food.
Juan Topete, a former Carthage City Council member and member of the nonprofit Hispanic Connections, said the second Hispanic Heritage Celebration will feature a variety of food from the variety of Hispanic cultures represented among more than 15,000 Carthage residents.
The event is scheduled for noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at Central Park, 714 S. Garrison Ave.
Topete said the event is an effort to build bridges between Carthage’s Hispanic community and other cultures in the community.
“Normally, it’s easy to bond over food and aspects of culture that we enjoy already,” Topete said. “Specifically, Mexican food is a big staple here. In Carthage, you have just as many Mexican restaurants as any other kind of restaurant. We’re bringing a little more knowledge that there’s more than just Mexican culture in Carthage. There’s also Salvadoran and Guatemalan food in our area, but people don’t really differentiate between the cultures. They think it’s all Mexican food when it’s really not.
“There’s a lot of similarities, but there are also differences, and part of that is to educate and enjoy each other and bond over food and culture and entertainment. You’d be surprised at how many similarities there are regardless of where you’re from within the Latin American and American cultures as well.”
The Hispanic Heritage Celebration will feature food trucks and other vendors, a car show, and a variety of Hispanic entertainment.
Groups such as the Groupo Latinoamericano Dance Troupe from Springfield, the mariachi band Mariachi Joya Asteca de Northwest Arkansas, singers Los Alcones del Norte from Aurora and other entertainment will take the stage at Central Park over the nine hours of the event.
Topete said Carthage features a number of different Hispanic communities within its population.
“The biggest one is probably Guatemalan, after that we've got Salvadoran, Mexican, Honduran, Chilean cultures. We have people from Puerto Rico, Argentina, and I’ve probably missed some,” Topete said.
Topete said Hispanic Heritage Month is Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, and the Hispanic Heritage Celebration is one of the events related to that month.
