CARTHAGE, Mo. — The sounds of music from south of the border could be heard Saturday across Central Park in Carthage as dozens gathered for the first Hispanic Heritage Month celebration hosted by a new group, Hispanic Connections.
Organizers said the festival was small because it was the first of its kind and also because they wanted to keep it small to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a large Hispanic population in Carthage and there’s all different kinds of cultures in the Hispanic community,” said Juan Topete, a Carthage City Council member and member of the Hispanic Connections board. “You have your Salvadoran, you have your Guatemalan, Honduran, Mexican. I think we figured out there were definitely at least 10 different cultures in the Hispanic community that we knew about.
“There are other cities in the area that do something similar, and we thought it would be a good opportunity to get everyone out. Even now it was kind of a test run, we didn’t know if we were going to do it because of COVID, so we pushed it but we didn’t push it as hard as we probably wanted to or would have if COVID wasn’t an issue.”
Hispanic Connections is a group of business and civic leaders in Carthage who are meeting to find ways to bridge the gaps within the Hispanic community and between the Hispanic community and the community at large.
Fernando Carbajal came to Carthage from the Fayetteville, Arkansas, area a little more than a year ago and bought an insurance agency called FCNB Insurance.
Carbajal said he relocated here because there was a need for someone who spoke Spanish to help address the needs of Carthage’s Spanish-speaking population.
“I’m a broker, I represent many companies — Nationwide, Progressive, Safeco — and I also have mutual companies,” Carbajal said. “I insure anything from homes, autos, businesses, farms, life insurance. I noticed there was a need for a Spanish-speaking agent based on the population that’s in Carthage.”
About one third of Carthage’s nearly 16,000 people are Hispanic or Hispanic Americans.
The Hispanic Connections group was the brain child of Luis Rangel, who contacted Carbajal, Topete and others about the need for a group to help people who speak Spanish better than English navigate in an English-speaking world.
“Our goal is basically bringing awareness to our Hispanic families to let them know what we have to offer, not only to them but to the whole community,” said Maria Marroquin, another member of Hispanic Connections who, in addition to Rangel, works in banking. “This is a little bit of a bridge connecting all of us together to the needs of the community. and this month is Hispanic Heritage Month, so in light of that we decided to do a little celebration.”
The celebration in Central Park on Saturday featured vendors selling food and other items from the variety of Central American countries.
Marroqiun said this event was a chance for Hispanics in Carthage to get out of the house and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, but it was also open to the entire community.
“Basically this is just an event to bring the community together and have a little bit of fun,” Marroquin said. “We’re not leaving anybody out, it’s for the whole community. It’s just that most of our Hispanic families don’t know what they have in town so we’re trying to give information from what we have in the community as to any help that they need.”
Topete said he hopes this event will grow and that the Hispanic Connections group can get involved in other community events as a presence to push information out to all residents of Carthage.
“My wish is that it grows to be like they do in Arkansas or Monett, something big like Food Truck Friday if not bigger,” Topete said. “We do have so many different Hispanic communities here that I would like to see where specifically that’s a Salvadorian corner or that’s a Guatemalan corner or that’s the Mexican corner. Where it’s that big that people can walk and see that there are similarities but there are also differences, even within food.
“You look at a Mexican tamale and you look at a Guatemalan tamale, they’re called the exact same thing, but one is made with a banana leaf, one is made with a corn husk, one is mushy, one is solid. Even in the Hispanic community, I know people that don’t know much about the other Hispanic cultures that we have here in town.”
