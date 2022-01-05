Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into an infamous anniversary.
A year after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, historians continue to describe what happened as an unprecedented event in history. Local historians talked to us about how to prevent it from happening again.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- The status of cases stemming from the insurrection filed against people from the area.
- Hospitals and health officials sounding alarms about sharply rising COVID cases.
- The president's plan to bolster the meatpacking industry.
We hope you have a wonderful evening. We have made it over the hump.
