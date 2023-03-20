Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into the namesake of the seemingly inaccurately named Gabby Street Boulevard.
Gabby Street was not a native son of Joplin, but had a long history with the city that extended beyond his baseball career.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Tonight's Joplin City Council meeting.
- Protests regarding bills regarding gender-affirming care for minors.
- Questions for Carthage school board candidates.
