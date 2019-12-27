LARUSSELL, Mo. — A 122-year-old bridge near LaRussell got a makeover and needed repairs this summer, just in time to help local residents as the modern bridge that replaced it will soon close for major repairs.
Built in 1898, the Bowers Mill Bridge over Spring River at the Jasper-Lawrence county line has a new steel grate deck, new approaches and has been cleaned of vines, thanks to the Vineyard Benefit Special Road District.
Chad Neely, one of three road district commissioners, said the state’s plan to close the Route U bridge just north of LaRussell played a role in the district’s decision to rehabilitate the Bowers Mill Bridge on what is known as Lawrence County Road, but preserving the bridge itself was the main motivation for fixing it.
“That’s definitely why we tried to get it done as quickly as we could,” Neely said. “I’m fifth generation living in the area, and I hated to see it go to waste. There aren’t too many (old metal truss bridges) left. And it is pretty handy for local people. Tractors and small farm vehicles go across there all the time."
Neely said one of the other commissioners, Mitch Boggs, did much of the work tearing up the old wooden deck and laying the new steel grate deck. Neely had Mount Vernon FFA students cut out metal signs with the name of the bridge and the year it was built, and he hung them on either end of the bridge.
Steel for the deck cost $25,000, and the concrete poured for the approaches cost about $3,000.
“We spent less than $30,000, whereas a contractor would want to bid hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Neely said. “It’s rated for 10 tons. Structurally, the bridge is in good shape.”
Neely said the district also plans to paint the bridge when the weather warms, and it's looking for rock to place around the piers to shore them up and prevent erosion by the river.
History
According to articles written by the late local historian Marvin VanGilder, Bowers Mill was a thriving community with a bank, a lumber yard and other businesses. A mill was built in the 1830s, and the community grew on the south side of the river until the start of the 20th century, when a railroad line was built in the area.
The line came in south of Bowers Mill, and railroad and business interests started selling land and promoting a new community — LaRussell — which was incorporated in 1903.
Bowers Mill and LaRussell existed together into the 1920s, but a series of fires destroyed the lumber yard and bank in Bowers Mill and the community started to decline. Now the railroad is gone, LaRussell is a community of about 114 people and the bridge is about all that’s left of Bowers Mill.
Charles "Chip" Taylor, a LaRussell resident who has studied the history of the communities, said the bridge was neglected for many years after the construction in 1966 of County Route U and a new highway bridge over the Spring River, a quarter mile west of the Bowers Mill bridge. Vines grew over the old bridge, and the wood deck decayed to the point that steel bars were welded over the ends of the bridge, closing it to traffic.
Taylor said the community appreciates the work the Vineyard Road District has put into preserving the bridge.
“It’s the last vestigial knowledge of the town of Bowers Mill, and it’s what we’ve got left,” Taylor said. "That’s one reason it’s important to the community. It has definitely always been part of my personal landscape. It was as far as I could go as a child, riding down to the old bridge. You could jump off it, you could fish from it.”
Taylor said the Sarcoxie High School Senior Class of 1997 had its picture taken on the bridge.
He also said the LaRussell community was so grateful to the Vineyard Road District for preserving the bridge that he decided to award the district the “Friend of the Pump” award during LaRussell’s 10th annual Lighting of the Pump parade on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.
“Man, I’m glad they did it. They did a bang-up job on it too,” Taylor said.
Work on new bridge
The makeover comes at a time when the bridge can help local residents once again.
The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to close the bridge on County Route U this spring for at least four months to replace that deck and make repairs to the superstructure.
MoDOT Project Manager Kristi Bachman said the project will cost $1 million and should be completed by October at the latest.
