Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at how a historic building could be used for the future of education.
The Neosho School District has agreed to buy the Haas Building in downtown Neosho. The plan is to renovate it for the district's STEAM plan of more project-based learning classrooms, which teach state curriculum standards through the context of a real-world problem or project.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Daniel Chavez' trial in a child sex abuse case.
- An update about local COVID numbers, which are trending down.
- Graduation of the first class from Joplin's new fire academy.
We've made it over the hump, folks. We hope you have a peaceful evening.
