Early endeavors in lead and zinc mining still pay dividends in the Joplin community, not only in investment but also in rich stories.
Though some stories may long have gone untold, historic preservation efforts are in the forefront because of growing momentum in the number of projects involving properties from the mining era of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
The latest is the planned renovation of the Cleveland Apartments, which once were luxury apartments that had a reputation for housing wealthy widows left behind by entrepreneurial husbands.
Another is the former Downtown Joplin Y, built as the result of campaign of community leaders and those involved in mining and business activities.
The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation on Friday approved both properties for listing consideration on the National Register of Historic Places.
Reversing the blight
A pair of brothers, Shawn and Stephen Grindle, of Joplin, own the Cleveland properties now. They will have it renovated in a $1.1 million project but are not looking at it strictly as an investment for themselves.
“What I would like people to know is there are two ways to view old buildings and old neighborhoods,” Stephen Grindle said. “One is its a lost cause, and to 90% of the people I run into they say, ‘It’s a lost cause, move on and build somewhere else.’ Another 10% of the people say, ‘This is an opportunity to improve and uplift our community.’”
There are 56 abandoned homes in an eight-block area around the Cleveland Apartments, 801-807 W. First St. and 104 N. Jackson Ave. That doesn’t include substandard rental houses that exist in north Joplin, Grindle said.
“When you think about it over time, that really brings a lot of blight and crime to a neighborhood. So we see this as an opportunity to reverse that in a positive direction.”
That’s also an area of town whose neighbors — the residents of the Murphysburg residential district — have worked on home preservation and restoration and where a privately funded project to restore three historic houses at Fourth Street and Sergeant Avenue has been ongoing to create house museums of the mining era.
In addition, the nearby Olivia building is under rehabilitation by the same family that plans the renovation of the former Downtown Joplin Y.
Telling the stories
Jill Sullivan, chairman of the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission, said historic preservation is a growing movement in Joplin because people can see the stories of the properties and some of those stories involve them.
“I think it is gaining momentum because people learn it is not just saving a building. It is not just about architecture. It’s about ‘me,’ too. I think that’s why we are seeing that shift.”
While the Cleveland Apartments, later called the Cleveland Flats or the Moana Apartments, was once known for its owner and tenants that included wealthy widows, it later was occupied by young people who still live in Joplin.
“I know in recent history that a lot of bands have played there. It played a big role in the local music scene in last 15 or 20 years. People involved in underground music played there,” Sullivan said.
“That might be not be important to people who care about the building for other reasons, but for people who were involved in that, it’s important to them.”
The historic preservation commission sometimes collects oral histories from people, as it did in historic studies of the East Town neighborhood. There, residents told about neighbors helping neighbors and the false perception that only Blacks lived there.
When compiling stories of houses, buildings and neighborhoods, Sullivan said trying to include all eras is vital to a complete history.
“You take a building like the Cleveland Apartments and you can see how it changes over time. I think too often we look at the places like the only story that’s told is the very early history. All of it needs to be told,” she said.
In the case of the former Downtown Family Y, the nomination talks about the changes in Y operations over the years from one solely for men to the inclusion of women and children.
Still, though, the old histories are an essential part of the stories in the nominations to the National Register.
Cleveland origins
William Phelps Cleveland built the Cleveland Apartments 24 years after he came to Joplin in 1890. He was from Pennsylvania, where he had worked in the mining industry.
Cleveland was born in 1866 at Waterville, New York. He attended Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where he earned a degree in analytical chemistry.
He went to work for the Lehigh Zinc and Iron Co. there, but after a few years picked up and moved halfway across the country for a job with the Empire Zinc Co. in Joplin, according to “A History of Jasper County, Missouri, and It’s People,” by Joel T. Livingston.
Cleveland was in charge of Empire Zinc’s laboratory for several years, eventually moving up to the job as superintendent. He later left to start his business in assaying ore, the W.P. Cleveland Analytical Laboratory.
He also had his own mining pursuits and, as a result of his knowledge of the ore processing industry, invented the Cleveland-Knowles magnetic separator to sort ores heavy in iron content from other types. In 1902, that invention led him to form the Joplin Separating Co., Livingston reported.
That company bought low-grade ores and concentrated them for commercial uses. It was reported to be the only such operation in the Joplin mining district.
Cleveland had the apartments built in 1914, only a few years before community leaders conducted a campaign to raise funds for the construction of a new YMCA at 510 S. Wall Ave. It was erected in 1921, replacing one at 117 E. Fourth St., now the location of The Joplin Globe newspaper.
Downtown Y
The Y building is typical of the time period when the YMCA organization established a standard of architectural style for many of its buildings and recommended placement of them in downtown areas, according to the nomination for the property prepared by Rosen Preservation of Kansas City.
It is considered a 4 1/2-story building because of a raised but not full-story ground floor. It has characteristics of the early 20th century revival style for institutional buildings along with Tudor/Jacobethan revival features. It retains the historic integrity of a recreational building of its era, the nomination states.
“The 1921 Joplin YMCA building illustrates the evolution of the town in the early twentieth century as an advancement constructed during a period of civic investment. Leading businessmen and city leaders actively promoted and financially supported the construction of grand public buildings along with upgrades to civic infrastructure. These leaders saw the construction of a new YMCA building as an investment in the advancement of the town’s physical character and the development of the men and boys who would use the facility,” the nomination reads.
The current owner of the Y building — and the Olivia Building — is Blue Haven Homes, operated by Joplin brothers Sawyer and Sullivan Smith and their father, Christopher Smith, of Colorado.
They plan to renovate the building for apartments, though they intend to keep the historical features of the building, including the pool and some exercise spaces, if possible, they have said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.