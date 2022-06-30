Today in the Globe newsroom we watched another historic building get damaged by fire.
The Carnegie Library, built in 1903, caught fire Thursday, with firefighters spending most of the day fight flames inside the building.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- A new festival to highlight indigenous culture.
- A donation for parents of stillborn children.
- A roundup of rules for fireworks over the Fourth.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.