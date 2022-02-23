Concerns about the prospects of pushing out traditional residents of the East Town neighborhood if the first phase of a historic district nomination advances to the National Register of Historic Places will be discussed at an upcoming meeting on the proposal.
In addition, questions about the district’s boundaries will be discussed.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the gymnasium at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, 317 Comingo Ave.
It is a followup session to an initial discussion that took place last month. Comments and questions expressed by residents at that meeting will be addressed at this session.
City officials and members of the city’s Historic Preservation Commission will talk about the district’s location, its significance and other possible preservation projects in the neighborhood. They also will give an update on the current and future plans and projects for the neighborhood.
One of the concerns expressed by residents at the last meeting was the size and boundaries of the proposal, to be named the Broadway Historic District.
This first area to be nominated involves the north side of Langston Hughes-Broadway, which has been the main commercial zone of the neighborhood since it merged with the nearby town of Murphysburg to become Joplin in 1873. The proposed district would stretch from Broadway, which also is historic Route 66, north to Hill Street, east to just beyond Landreth Avenue and west to Division Avenue. That area takes in about 50 blocks, or 300 acres.
Resident Patsy Robinson said at the last meeting she considers the district to be too small to be representative of the historic structures in the area. She said neither her home, which was built in the 1800s, nor the building that was formerly Washington Elementary School was included in the historic zone.
Tom Walters, the city planner in charge of assisting the historic preservation commission with the project, said last month that is because this proposal involves only the first phase of what is planned to be a two-phase nomination. Details of the second phase have not yet been planned yet, he said. Surveys conducted by a consultant to prepare for the nominations were conducted in two phases, one on the north side of Broadway and the second on the south side.
Melodee Colbert-Kean, a former Joplin mayor and City Council member who operates a business in the neighborhood, said at last month’s meeting that while she was excited about the nomination, it could eventually push some traditional residents in lower income brackets out of the area.
“Gentrification is real, and it has happened over and over in cities such as Chicago, New York, Kansas City, and there’s nothing to say it couldn’t happen here following the same models,” Colbert-Kean said at the January meeting. “My concern is we need to address that, so that residents of the community don’t get caught in the excitement without hearing that higher taxes may be assessed and residents may be displaced.”
Asked about that issue, Walters said: “Typically, a national register designation is not a trigger for gentrification, but that does not mean it is not a valid concern. It needs to be addressed, and that will be part of further engagement.”
Walters can be reached at the Planning and Community Development Department at 417-624-0820, ext. 1539.
