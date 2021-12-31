Happy last day of 2021, everyone.
Today, reporter John Hacker is working on a story about the Carter Mansion in Carthage. This historic home is catching eyes on the internet and is full of fascinating features.
Discover more in his story, with a slideshow from photographer Roger Nomer, at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's E-Edition.
Over the weekend, you'll also find:
- A story from our partners at Missouri Independent about how the women of the state Senate are banding together.
- A preview of what the Joplin City Council will consider at its meeting next week.
- A roundup of the latest health inspections of Joplin restaurants and other establishments.
Have a safe New Year's.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.