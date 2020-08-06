Grand Victorian homes are another legacy of this area's mining past, and we'll tell you about one — the Elijah Thomas Webb residence in Webb City — that recently joined the National Register of Historic Places.
That designation has been a longtime hope for owner Don Freeman.
“I’m blessed because this is a lot of people’s dreams, and I get to live in it,” he told us.
In Carl Junction, a group of 45 teachers, staff, school nurses, administrators, parents and health professionals put in almost 400 hours of work on a plan to open schools.
Superintendent Phillip Cook told the Globe, “Hopefully, we covered everything, but I know that we didn’t. But it’s definitely a great starting point for us and as we learn more, it will cause us to adjust that plan as we move forward.”
In-person learning, virtual learning and blended learning are the three educational options Carl Junction parents will have to choose from by Aug. 14 for the upcoming school year, which begins Aug. 24.
We'll have details.
The Joplin Family YMCA and Solace House of the Ozarks each received COVID-19 recovery grants from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. We'll tell you about that.
Also, watch joplinglobe.com for the latest coverage of COVID-19 at the local, state and national levels. Jasper County reported two more deaths Thursday.
And while our sports department is busy getting ready for football season, interviewing area coaches for our annual tab, they'll also have the latest on those MLB teams that are still playing, including the Kansas City Royals.
All that and more is available at joplinglobe.com.
