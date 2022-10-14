Schifferdecker House

Workers prepare to install new windows in the Schifferdecker House on Wednesday in Joplin. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we watched history come alive. 

Two of three neighboring 19th century historic homes are in the final phases of restoration. Plenty of work remains on the historic Schifferdecker and Zelleken homes, but work has progressed enough for Joplin Historical Neighborhoods to start on the Rogers home. 

