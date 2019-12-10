Nine private, historic homes in the areas of Murphysburg, North Heights and downtown Joplin will be decked out for Christmas during the 2019 Holiday Homes Tour.
Tours will be given from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, starting at Unity of Joplin, 204 N. Jackson Ave., itself a historic landmark. The building was formerly the Joplin Women's Club.
In 1992, Joplin designated Sergeant Avenue from Second to Fourth streets as the “Murphysburg Residential Historic District.” At the request of homeowners in the adjacent neighborhoods, the city expanded the historic district in 2004.
The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation placed the Murphysburg Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015, and it now incorporates First to Seventh streets, along Sergeant, Moffet and portions of Byers and Pearl avenues.
Historic Murphysburg Preservation Inc. is a nonprofit that was formed in 2005 for charitable and educational projects and events in the district.
Four of the decorated homes are in the Murphysburg District on South Sergeant Avenue between Third and Sixth streets; three homes are in the North Heights neighborhood a few blocks southwest of Columbia Elementary School; and two are in the heart of downtown.
Because of the properties’ historic design, handicapped accessibility is limited.
Tickets will be available in advance at murphysburg.org and Blythe Mercantile, 107 W. Second St., or starting at 12:30 p.m. on tour day at Unity of Joplin. Advance tickets can be exchanged before the tour for a commemorative booklet that includes the tour house sites and a map.
Funds from ticket sales will benefit Historic Murphysburg Preservation Inc., a nonprofit organization that implements charitable and educational activities, promoting and stimulating historic awareness throughout Joplin.
Additional sponsorship is provided by the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Tickets: $25 per person, $20 in advance.
Details: 417-483-3116, murphysburg@gmail.com, murphysburg.org.
