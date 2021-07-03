Few buildings in Joplin symbolize the town's rise from a small lead and zinc mining camp to an urban commercial and entertainment center more than Memorial Hall.
And on Friday, a state board will determine if the work done to nominate the hall to the National Register of Historic Places is adequate to make a case for its recognition on the historic honor roll.
The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation will meet at 10 a.m. Friday to consider a list of nominations from around the state. Memorial Hall is one of 10 nominations that will be reviewed.
The council is composed of historians, architects, archaeologists and residents with an interest in historic preservation who are appointed by governors. That board works with the Department of Natural Resources' State Historic Preservation Office, which administers the National Register of Historic Places program for Missouri.
"Their role is to review a nomination to make sure it is up to state standards," said Tom Walters, a community development planner for the city of Joplin who advises the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission, a city board that advances nominations of local properties.
Approval by the state board results in a recommendation for the listing to the National Parks Service, which maintains the national register.
"They will have 45 days to place the building on National Register or deny the nomination. The only reason they would deny it is it doesn't meet the federal guidelines," which includes due diligence in investigating and determining the significance of the structure, conducting public engagement and other guidelines.
"It's a review to see that everything was done correctly," Walters said. He believes that is the case with the hall's nomination. "I don't foresee something happening" to prevent the listing of the building, he said.
National register listing makes the building eligible for historic tax credits and grants that could help pay for maintenance and repairs of the buildings.
"What you can and cannot do to the building does not change," except to preserve the exterior to local landmark guidelines.
"Memorial Hall is already on our local landmark list, which gives limited jurisdiction to the historic preservation commission to review what's done to the exterior," Walters said.
Over the long term, Walters said, it means that "the information about the building will be preserved. All buildings have an end eventually, but it protects the historical information," so that it is always available about a place.
Jill Sullivan, who chairs the local preservation board, said, "I think it's significant for several reasons and one of those reasons and one the most obvious is that it was built as a memorial to veterans. Another reason is the architects were prominent architects here and in the area" who designed and oversaw construction of a number of other historic buildings and homes.
Another point in its favor as a historical place is its architectural style. In the mid-1970s, the exterior entry area was modified to add concrete ramps in front of the building to make it more accessible to people with disabilities. That ramp is deteriorating and should be removed to return the building with more original looking stairs flanked by small accessibility ramps, a study has determined.
"Now people just see that ramp," said Sullivan. "But there's still a lot there that is architecturally pleasing."
A nomination study commissioned from Matthew A. Pearce, a historian with Preservation and Design Studio of Oklahoma City, describes the hall as a large Classical Revival-style auditorium with an exterior clad in buff brick and an ashlar stone watertable and foundation.
The interior public spaces still have some of the historic finishes. In the foyer and auditorium lobby, there are plaster walls with marble wainscot, plaster crown molding and trim, and hidden spline acoustical ceilings. Carpet in the foyer and lobby is believed to be be covering the original tile floor.
Open staircases to the second floor have wood handrails and marble base trim and the landings have original mosaic tile floors.
"Memorial Hall retains a high degree of historic integrity," the nomination reads. "The building is within a historic setting of mixed commercial, education and office buildings associated with the everyday functions of downtown."
The war monuments are stone memorial slabs and bronze-colored plaques within the building that commemorate the sacrifices made by Joplin service members, Pearce wrote.
It is eligible for National Register on one criteria of being locally significant as a place for entertainment and recreation and on another criteria for its architecture.
Memorial Hall was built to honor residents who served in the U.S. military. Veterans of the Civil War, the Spanish-American War and World War I attended the building's dedication in October 1925. The local post of the American Legion had conducted a public campaign to rally support for a bond issue to build the hall, which was dedicated as a meeting and convention center for veterans as well as community entertaintment and recreation venue.
Service members who fought and died in World War II and the Korea and Vietnam conflicts are memorialized on stone monuments installed in 1947 and 1973.
Inside, the interior has changed little from the original design by architects, brothers August and Alfred Michaelis, who met with tragedy as they finished the hall. The youngest of the brothers, Alfred Michaelis, climbed onto a beam above the stage to inspect a construction detail as the project was being completed and, at age 44, fell 50 feet to his death.
His grieving brother, whose mother had died about the same time, then left Joplin after the building was finished. It was the last Michaelis brothers' building to be built in Joplin.
Sullivan also said that "with Memorial Hall, there is a lengthy period of significance from 1924 to 1977, and that's another thing I think is so significant about it. Because for so long it was the only venue where people could go for recreation and entertainment. If you look through old newspapers, there were many significant performers who played there. There were a lot of Black performers who played there at a time when there were not a lot of places where they could perform. That is why we, as a community, should be interested in the future of Memorial Hall."
While some local buildings are preserved as historic sites because they appeal to a certain segment of the community, "with Memorial Hall, it's been sort of all encompassing," she said. "Everything has happened there."
