Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into protecting a battlefield.
After years of attempts, an effort to give historical protections to the Ritchey Mansion in Newtonia has succeeded and been signed by the president. Outgoing U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt pushed for the measure.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Tonight's Joplin City Council meeting.
- Trails receiving historical designations.
- A McDonald County student working his way to The Juilliard School.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.