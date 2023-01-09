Ritchey mansion

The Ritchey Mansion, built in 1851-1852 and pictured here in October 2021, still stands in Newtonia, the site of two Civil War battles. The front of the house is original, with the back half added on in later years. The structure and 25 acres of battlefield land are now to become part of the Wilson's Creek National Battlefield.  GLOBE FILE

After years of attempts, an effort to give historical protections to the Ritchey Mansion in Newtonia has succeeded and been signed by the president. Outgoing U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt pushed for the measure. 

  • Tonight's Joplin City Council meeting.
  • Trails receiving historical designations. 
  • A McDonald County student working his way to The Juilliard School. 

