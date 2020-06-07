A city commission tasked with coordinating events to observe a series of significant local, state and national anniversaries discussed developing a history trail through Joplin at a recent meeting.
The history trail, proposed by community historian Brad Belk, could be marked by sign kiosks that would tell the stories of key historic locations in the city's early development, Belk suggested.
It is one project under consideration by the Joplin Celebration Commission to observe the city's 150th birthday in 2023.
Belk said it may be possible to obtain kiosks like the one installed at the Rader Farm Civil War Memorial Park on Fountain Road, north of Joplin. Notable facts about local landmark sites could be recorded on them. He suggested stories about frontier settlers who first came to what became Joplin, such as John C. Cox and the itinerant Methodist minister for whom the city was named, Harris G. Joplin.
Other stories that could be preserved on the signs are those of the first ore discovery shaft dug by miners Moffet and Sergeant, the unrest between two mining camps that eventually melded into one town, and the establishment of Joplin, Belk said.
Commission members also discussed celebrating the official city flower, the iris.
Patrick Tuttle, director of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, said cultivation of iris flowers has waned in the city in recent years. He said that irises could be planted on public land so residents could harvest the rhizomes to start their own home flower gardens.
Members of the Tri-State Iris Society, which involves some residents from Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma, and master gardeners said they could put on an exhibition or could hold events to show people how to plant the flowers or develop gardens around the flowers. They also suggested conducting an iris tour.
In addition to a "Celebrate Joplin" slate, the commission is to promote events to observe the Missouri bicentennial on Aug. 10, 2021; the U.S. 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026; and the Route 66 centennial on Nov. 11, 2026.
