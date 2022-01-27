While residents of East Town are pleased that the historic neighborhood is due for recognition, concerns over the size of a district and its economic effects on the rest of the area temper the excitement.
City officials say the concerns generated will lead to additional meetings in a bigger venue.
"Clearly, there is a need for further communication and outreach with the neighborhood," said Tom Walters, a city planner heading the project with the city of Joplin. "We're going to have another, larger neighborhood meeting, because we have not done a sufficient job making sure the neighborhood has buy-in."
A proposed area for consideration as a historic district for the National Register of Historic Places was introduced to residents Tuesday during a meeting. Currently named the Broadway Historic District, it encompasses an area of East Town that includes what used to be a commercial zone for the town that later joined with Murphysburg in 1873 to form Joplin.
It encompasses an area of about 50 blocks, or about 300 acres. Its boundaries stretch from Langston Hughes-Broadway to north of Hill Street and from east of Landreth Avenue to Division Avenue.
In addition to Walters, consultant Rory Knapp, of Owen and Eastlake Ltd., and members of a historic preservation commission were part of the meeting.
Attendees were disappointed to see the district boundaries set so small. Patsy Robinson noted that her home, built in the 1800s, wasn't inside the district — neither was the building that formerly housed Washington Elementary School.
"I grasp the fact about the commercial part of it, but for me, I'm asking why the commercial part is more important than the people who live in that area," Robinson said. "The commercial part can make the area a little better, but it won't help the living situations for people in the area."
East Town encompasses a large area north and south of Langston Hughes-Broadway, which also includes a stretch of the original Route 66. The neighborhood was a vibrant one, with its own grocery stores, service stations and bus service.
The area has been the subject of historic preservation efforts over the last few years. Because of the area's size, a survey of historic characteristics and structures was done in two phases.
Walters said the proposed district represents that first phase. Details of the second phase have not yet been planned, but the first phase is hoped to be approved by the end of the year.
A designation of a historical district opens up a level of pride and prestige, but more directly, opens up resources for properly owners to take advantage of, such as tax credits for renovations and increased property values.
"Because potential incentives are available to property owners, a designation often takes up all the air," Walters said. "It's a recognition of a place that has a ton of significance for researching, archiving and preserving."
Melodee Colbert-Kean, a former Joplin mayor and City Council member who held office during a revitalization of downtown, cautioned during the meeting that as the area gains interest, the potential for pushing out people in lower- to middle-income brackets increases.
While she said she was excited for the neighborhood's historical impact to be recognized, she hopes to hear more about how the city can help people stay in their homes.
"Gentrification is real, and it has happened over and over in cities such as Chicago, New York, Kansas City, and there's nothing to say it couldn't happen here following the same models," Colbert-Kean said. "My concern is we need to address that, so that residents of the community don't get caught in the excitement without hearing that higher taxes may be assessed, and residents may be displaced."
Walters said that the designation on the table is a federal one. Local ones can also be designated, and those can be more protective of individual properties. The designation comes from the National Park Service.
There are other things that can be done to address that issue, Walters said — starting with more meetings. The next one was planned for the summer, before a July 15 hearing by the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation. But Walters said Tuesday's meeting showed the next one needs to be held much sooner and in a bigger location.
"Typically, a national register designation is not a trigger for gentrification, but that does not mean it is not a valid concern," Walters said. "It needs to be addressed, and that will be part of further engagement."
