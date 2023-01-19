Noel Gaulin expects to see children of all ages at Saturday's presentation of "The Call of the Wild" in Joplin — including children in their 70s and 80s.
"My grandma and grandpa read this book too," Gaulin said. "It builds bridges across generations. Kids have to rise up to it. It's challenging, and they love that. They love rising up to something, instead of getting talked down to."
Presented by Connect2Culture, "Call of the Wild: Illustrated Edition" is a one-person show that retells a classic adventure story with Gaulin's personal presentation and multimedia screens. Produced by Theatre Heroes, it is part of Connect2Culture's Ignite Series.
"The Call of the Wild" answered a different call for Gaulin. A veteran of theater production for 10 years in Austin, Texas, he and a friend were both expecting children in their families. They started to search for a project that would be sustainable.
"Immediately, I looked at my bookshelf and saw 'Call of the Wild,'" Gaulin said. "It was my favorite book growing up. It has everything. It makes you laugh and cry. It is a quintessential story that speaks to three generations."
Written in 1903 by Jack London, "The Call of the Wild" is the story of Buck, a dog who is stolen from his California home and sold into the dog sledding trade of the 1890s Klondike gold rush. As Buck acclimates to his new surroundings, he learns how to act on instincts and protect the people he loves.
The tale is a harsh one, making no bones about nature being red in tooth and claw. It was published in four installments in the Saturday Evening Post and published by Macmillan as a book — which has never been out of print since that first 1903 run.
The book has long been considered a classic of American literature. It has been assigned reading in schools across the country and adapted several times into movies, the most recent one being in 2020 and starring Harrison Ford. Gaulin said the story was "quintessentially American," capturing a special time period in the country's history.
Gaulin said he relished the challenge of adapting the sweeping story into a one-person show, noting that the book has around 30 characters, many of whom are dogs. That means plenty of his lines feature barks and mighty howls — which the audience can return, he said.
"Our approach was to take this back to the roots of storytelling, sitting around a campfire," Gaulin said. "That way, we keep it simple, letting the audience's imagination be part of the experience. With that approach, we found it lends itself into being a one-man show."
The set features three large screens for showing relevant backdrops, and a couple boxes that Gaulin can use for sitting or as a prop. The presentation gives him an intimacy with the audience as they share a story and share a few howls. Another benefit, he said: It fits in an SUV, so he can take it anywhere.
The production has been touring for the last six years, Gaulin said. Joplin marks the 120th city to host it. Part of that continued interest stems from how the story is still interesting and relevant, combining history and adventure with society's appreciation for dogs.
People don't need to be dog lovers to be swept in by this retelling of London's classic. The canine main character allows the story to focus on nature's majesty, as well as its ruthlessness.
"The adventure quality in 'Call of the Wild' stands up to any magical adventure today," Gaulin said. "People often say that they are worried that the story is too violent, but when it comes to nature, there is a mutual understanding that this is what happens."
Gaulin said the next production in mind for the group is "The Wind in the Willows," first published in 1908 by Kenneth Grahame. The child's story about Mole, Ratty and Badger trying to help Mr. Toad lends itself to the same storytelling style, Gaulin said.
