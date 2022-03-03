The annual Region 6 History Day competition is set for Friday at Missouri Southern State University.
Presented by the social sciences department, the theme for the 2022 event is “Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures and Consequences.” It will be held in person following a virtual contest in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The opening ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. in Webster Hall’s Corley Auditorium. The awards ceremony is planned for approximately 3:30 p.m. in the same location.
The public is invited to view exhibits starting at 9 a.m. in Billingsly Student Center’s Connor Ballroom.
History Day is a competition for middle and high school students who carry out research projects and present their work as papers, websites, exhibits, documentaries and performances. This year, there are 128 students participating from a dozen area schools.
The projects will be judged by social sciences faculty members, alumni and volunteers from the community.
The top three finishers in each category will compete in the virtual statewide History Day contest hosted by the State Historical Society of Missouri and the University of Missouri-Columbia. Those who succeed at that level can compete at the national contest hosted later this spring by the University of Maryland.
