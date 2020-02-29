Missouri Southern State University will conduct its annual History Day competition on Friday.
The public is invited to view exhibits beginning at 9 a.m. in Connor Ballroom on the third floor of Billingsly Student Center. Other events will be offered throughout the day on the second floor of Webster Hall.
An awards ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. in Corley Auditorium in Webster Hall.
More than 267 entries from 376 students have been received for this year’s event from students in area high schools, junior high schools and middle schools. Students are entered as individuals or groups to present their research, which can take the form of a paper, website, exhibit, performance or documentary. This year's theme is "Breaking Barriers in History."
Participating schools are Carthage High School, Carthage Junior High School, College Heights Christian School, Joplin East Middle School, Joplin High School, McAuley Catholic High School, Joplin North Middle School, Neosho High School, Neosho Christian School, Neosho Junior High School, Neosho Middle School, Nevada Middle School, Joplin South Middle School, Seneca High School, Seneca Junior High School, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, Webb City High School, Webb City Junior High School, Wheaton High School, White Rock Elementary School and area home schools.
Winners from the contest will have the opportunity to compete in the National History Day competition on April 25 at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Students from Craig, Delaware, Nowata and Ottawa counties in Northeast Oklahoma will attend their regional History Day contest on Tuesday, March 10, at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. Winners may be eligible to compete at the state contest in May in Oklahoma City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.