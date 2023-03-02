History Day is coming up on Friday at Missouri Southern State University, and you're invited to attend and view the research area students have conducted.
Students in junior and senior divisions from schools across the region will compete with papers, websites, documentaries, exhibits and performances. The public is invited to view the exhibits beginning at 9 a.m. Friday in Billingsly Student Center.
Learn more online at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- The latest activities of the Missouri Legislature.
- Coverage of a career fair earlier today for students at Franklin Technology Center in Joplin.
- Details about how you can get involved in a fundraiser for area refugees.
Have a good Thursday evening.
