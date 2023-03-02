Missouri Southern State University will host History Day on Friday in the Billingsly Student Center ballroom.
This year's contest theme is "Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.” More than 170 students from 16 area schools will compete. Entries can be in the form of a website, paper, exhibit, documentary and performance.
Exhibits will be displayed at 9 a.m. in ballroom; the public is invited to view them. An awards ceremony will be held from 3:30 to 4 p.m.
