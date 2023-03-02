History Day

Lydia Crabtree, a seventh grader at Joplin South Middle School, talks about her presentation on Barbie during last year's History Day contest at Missouri Southern State University. GLOBE FILE

Missouri Southern State University will host History Day on Friday in the Billingsly Student Center ballroom.

This year's contest theme is "Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.” More than 170 students from 16 area schools will compete. Entries can be in the form of a website, paper, exhibit, documentary and performance.

Exhibits will be displayed at 9 a.m. in ballroom; the public is invited to view them. An awards ceremony will be held from 3:30 to 4 p.m.

