Bill Caldwell: Annie Baxter and Maude Fones were dedicated public servants

Annie Baxter served as an assistant county clerk to three county clerks until leaving office after her marriage. When County Clerk Jesse Rhoads became incapacitated, she was recalled to serve the remainder of his term. She was put on the ballot at the next general election in 1890 and won. She was the first woman to be elected to a county office in Missouri.Credit | Findagrave.com

More COVID-19 news was our focus today in the Globe newsroom

The biggest news of the day was the closure of Madge T. James Kindergarten Center in Webb City. According to the district, six positive cases among staff members led the district to close the building for the rest of the week. No students who attend classes in the building have tested positive. Additionally:

  • Jasper County announced two more deaths related to COVID-19
  • Missouri Southern State University has reported 13 positive cases from its round of testing 701 people.
  • Because of disease prevention, the attendance for Friday's football game between Joplin and Webb City has been limited.

Our feature story in tomorrow's edition, however, deals with a woman who made history. Annie Baxter, the first woman in the U.S. to serve as a county clerk, will be inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians. Read about that and much more in tomorrow's edition and on joplinglobe.com.

We hope you have a wonderful evening.

