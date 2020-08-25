More COVID-19 news was our focus today in the Globe newsroom
The biggest news of the day was the closure of Madge T. James Kindergarten Center in Webb City. According to the district, six positive cases among staff members led the district to close the building for the rest of the week. No students who attend classes in the building have tested positive. Additionally:
- Jasper County announced two more deaths related to COVID-19
- Missouri Southern State University has reported 13 positive cases from its round of testing 701 people.
- Because of disease prevention, the attendance for Friday's football game between Joplin and Webb City has been limited.
Our feature story in tomorrow's edition, however, deals with a woman who made history. Annie Baxter, the first woman in the U.S. to serve as a county clerk, will be inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians. Read about that and much more in tomorrow's edition and on joplinglobe.com.
We hope you have a wonderful evening.
