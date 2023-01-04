The 294th Engineering Support Company’s lineage tracks back to the formation of the 5th Regiment Infantry, Missouri Volunteer Militia. Officially constituted Nov. 6, 1883, the original designation of the Carthage element was the Carthage Light Guard, A Company.
On May 12, 1892, the unit was mustered into federal service for the Spanish-American War and mustered out of federal service March 3, 1899.
The Carthage Light Guard was once again mobilized for Mexican border service June 27, 1916, and then again for service in World War I on Aug. 9, 1917.
After service in World War I, the unit experienced re-designations: A Battery, 2nd Artillery, Coastal Artillery Corps on Jan. 19, 1921; D Battery, 203rd Coast Artillery on March 18, 1933; Headquarters, 2nd Medium Tank Battalion, 203rd Armor on April 15, 1959; B Company, 203rd Engineer Battalion (Construction) on Jan. 15, 1969; B Company, 203rd Engineer Battalion (Combat Heavy) on Oct. 1, 1976.
It was as this designation that the 294th Engineering Company was last mustered into federal service in support of Operation Enduring Freedom/Iraqi Freedom from March 15, 2003, to July 22, 2004.
After this mobilization, on Jan. 1, 2006, the 203rd Engineer Battalion was transformed in accordance with the future engineer force, designating B Company as the 294th Support Company.
Additionally, the 294th deployed its citizen soldiers in September 2009 to assist authorities during Hurricane Gustav relief efforts and again in May 2011 to assist with the aftermath of the Joplin tornado.
