The ceramics program at Missouri Southern State University will host a student pottery sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the main lobby of Spiva Library.
The sale will feature hundreds of handcrafted, microwave- and dishwasher-safe pottery as well as sculptural objects.
A percentage of the proceeds from the sale will go toward the purchase of equipment for the ceramics program.
The sale is open to the public; visitors to campus are expected to wear a mask/face covering and observe social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.