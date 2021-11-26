The Holiday Tree Trail at Mercy Park and the Roll-n-Stroll Activity Challenge will be held this year for a second season.
The tree event features trees decorated by area businesses and organizations that are displayed along the walking trail at Mercy Park.
Residents may attend a kickoff event from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. That will mark the first lighting of the 30 trees. Students of Karen's Dance Studio will perform, cocoa and cookies will be served, a special StoryWalk will be available, and there will be a guest appearance by Santa Claus. There also will be information available about the Roll-n-Stroll, sponsored by Mercy Hospital Joplin.
After the kickoff, the trees will be lighted for viewing until 11 p.m. each day through Friday, Dec. 31.
Those who view the trees can vote for their favorite in a decorating contest, sponsored by Texas Roadhouse. Votes can be cast at the trail through Wednesday, Dec. 22. The organization that enters the winning tree will receive a trophy and a catering package from the restaurant.
The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department and Visit Joplin organized the event.
In addition, the parks department also is working with Mercy Hospital Joplin to again put on the Roll-n-Stroll Activity Challenge during the Holiday Tree Trail kickoff on Tuesday.
There is no cost to participate in the challenge; however, registration is required starting Tuesday and through Dec. 31 at www.joplinparks.org or by calling 417-625-4750.
Participants are given a tracking sheet to record activities they engage in such as walking, running, gymnastics, sports or other activity, and turn it in at the time of the tracking period. There must be at least five entries on the tracker to be eligible for a reward. The first 200 people who register and return a completed activity log will get a beanie.
For information about the events or other light displays in the city of Joplin, go online to www.joplinmo.org/holidaylights or call 417-625-4750.
