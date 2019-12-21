The winner of The Joplin Globe's first knock-your-stockings-off Home Holiday Lighting and Decorating Contest' is Ted and Billie Johnson and their house at 2718 N. Missouri Ave. in Joplin.
Ted Johnson said he got started on the decorating craze a couple of decades ago during an earlier home lighting and decorating contest sponsored by the Globe.
"We went around to see the various homes," he recalled, "and I didn't have squat."
The winner was a house a quarter-mile away, and that was the inspiration the Johnsons needed to start going big for Christmas.
Each year, he tweaks the displays and adds to them. This year, the display includes thousands of lights in the front yard, a Nativity scene, a red-and-green runway for Santa, and other decorations. It also includes inflatable Christmas decor out back, visible from Zora Street and from the northbound exit onto Main Street.
He estimated he has 5,000 or so lights this year. He also plays Christmas carols on a 10-song and a 20-song loop for those who drive by.
Putting all this up takes a while, but Johnson said he has learned to tackle it in smaller bites.
"I start doing various things as soon as Halloween is over, a couple of hours here or there, slowly but surely," he said.
Recently, the couple got an unexpected knock on the door and were greeted by a woman and her three daughters, who stopped by to present them a certificate and chocolate, their family having voted the Johnsons' house the best light show around.
The contest this year was sponsored by Bill's Electric Inc. of Webb City, which will present the winner with a $100 gift certificate.
All residents who submitted nominations have agreed to keep their lights on from 6 to 9 p.m. daily through Christmas for public viewing.
Other entries for this year's contest include:
• 18551 Fir Road, east of Joplin.
• 1521 Annie Baxter Ave., in Joplin
• 4050 W. 26th St., in Joplin
• 4309 S. Grand Ave., in Joplin
• 1400 S. Maple Ave., in Carthage.
Johnson, meanwhile, is already working on next year's layout.
"I plan to have double the lights next year," he said.
