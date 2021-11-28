Communities across the area are hosting Christmas parades and other events in the coming weeks.
The largest is Joplin’s Christmas parade, slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. “Cruisin’ to Christmas” is this year’s theme. The parade route will be on Main Street from 15th Street north to Third Street.
Carthage’s annual holiday parade will be a much different event in 2021 compared with past years. The Mayor’s Christmas Tree will be lit at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, and the parade will move around the Carthage square at 7 p.m.
Assistant City Administrator Greg Dagnan said spectators will not be allowed to park on the square as they have in years past.
Dagnan said organizers are expecting a larger crowd than in the past because of the new Hometown Holidays fun zone being set up immediately south of the square on Fifth Street and in the parking lots between Fifth and Sixth streets. The Hometown Holidays Village will include an ice rink made of a synthetic material that allows skating without ice, a huge bounce house, and other rides and activities.
Also new this year is a light display set up in Central Park and sponsored by the Carthage Water & Electric Plant.
“We’ll also have food trucks on the corners of the square,” Dagnan said. “Because of all that’s going on, it didn’t seem like letting people park on the square would work, so we’re closing the square to vehicle traffic and having it vacated.”
Other parades include those at:
• Pittsburg, Kansas, 6 p.m. Monday.
• Carterville, 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
• Neosho, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec 4.
• Jasper, 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
• Sarcoxie, business expo slated for 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, with parade and lighting ceremony scheduled afterward.
• Carl Junction, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
• Webb City, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
• Pierce City, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.