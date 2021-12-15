Both Joplin hospitals have recorded spikes in coronavirus cases as the repercussions from family Thanksgiving gatherings are only now being felt across the region.
During a health briefing Wednesday morning, Paula Baker, president of Freeman Health System, said the Joplin hospital had 23 cases, with a single person on a ventilator. Just down the road, Mercy Hospital Joplin officials reported 28 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with 11 in the hospital’s intensive care unit and seven on ventilators.
Fifteen days ago, Freeman officials reported 20 COVID-19 cases, while Mercy reported 18. One Mercy official said the regional hospital had been regularly recording between 14 to 18 cases dating back to the end of November before they saw a bump to 26 cases Monday and 26 Wednesday.
Baker called the uptick in cases “predictable,” given the number of holiday-related parties, both at home and work, that are now taking place this month. On Dec. 1, Freeman’s Dr. Rob McNab, director of the hospital’s COVID-19 services, warned of potential spikes in hospitalizations during December due to those holiday gatherings.
With that in mind, Baker cautioned the public to take precautions — washing hands, staying away from people if sick, or staying home if sick — to avoid further spikes as Christmas and New Year’s Eve approach.
“You know, 2022 is right around the corner, and we’re all hoping and praying for a much healthier year for everyone,” Baker said. This time a year ago, none of the COVID vaccines had yet reached the area, and cases at both Joplin hospitals hovered in the mid-30s. “I’m really proud of the way our community has stepped up to this challenge. We’ve been in this together since day one, and we’re still in it together. We’re going to end 2021 and hopefully look forward to a 2022 that will be (healthier) for all of us.”
Freeman’s Jessica Liberty, infection prevention manager, urged people to not grow lax when it comes to abiding by the rules first established when COVID-19 took root in America.
She spoke about a recent phone call she received from a friend who asked her if she should get tested for COVID-19 even though she was vaccinated and had received a booster shot, and that the symptoms she was feeling felt like a sinus infection.
“I said, ‘Absolutely,’” Liberty said.
That friend, she added, did end up testing positive for COVID-19.
“So … someone who has the vaccine and who has received the booster still needs to take those protective measures — to stay home, get tested, protect yourself and protect others. Not only are you protecting yourself, but protecting all the other people you’re going to be in contact with.”
Concerning the omicron variant, Liberty said it has yet to make an appearance here in Southwest Missouri.
“We have a lot of requests from the state asking for specimens and if there is a presence of the variant … and there is not,” she said. “What we’re predominately seeing is the delta variant, and it’s been that way for several months. and we do know that the COVID vaccines, any one of the three, (has) a significant amount of coverage” in combating the omicron variant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.